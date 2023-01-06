Congress leader Shabbir Ali attacks BRS, calls its leaders 'liars'

Congress leader and former Minister Shabbir Ali on Thursday attacked the ruling BRS government and called its leaders 'liars'.

"BRS leaders are liars, and their propaganda is also based on lies. Out of the 14 controversial bills like Article 370, triple talaq, minorities, and others in the parliament, the TRS (Now BRS) did not stand with the opposition and supported the BJP. BRS and BJP are together and do nothing, but drama," the Congress leader said.

Shabbir Ali said that the KCR was the first Chief Minister to welcome the move of demonetization.

"KCR said that PM Modi did a good job then and now he is telling that it was a wrong move. KCR has always supported Modi always, but now he is against him," he said.

He also congratulated the minority students selected for MBBS in Telangana and claimed that 20 lakh students in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh got medical seats in 16 years because of the Congress party.

He said that the Congress party always thinks steps ahead before doing anything, which is useful for the new generation.

"The thought process of BRS is only temporary. Their actions are like giving chocolates to children, making them happy for now and leaving them to cry for the rest of their lives," the ex-minister added.

Responding to Manikrao Takre becoming the new in-charge of Telangana Congress, he said, "It is the High command decision and they take any decision after a lot of thought process."

"The High command has sent an experienced person. He was MP, MLA, Home Minister, Deputy leader in Council, and PCC president. Just like any other family, Congress also has small issues, and the party is a factory producing young leaders. We have a democratic system. We are the oldest party which is 130 years old. We welcome the new in-charge," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor