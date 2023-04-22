Congress leader Siddaramaiah says If I become CM, I will tell people of Karnataka not to buy Amul milk

Nandini from Karnataka is a good brand as Amul from Gujarat in terms of quality. For that, Amul will not allow interference in Nandini's business, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said if he became the CM, he would ask the people of Karnataka not to buy Amul milk.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that Gujarat's dairy Amul and Karnataka's Nandini will not merge in any way. When I become CM I will tell the people of Karnataka not to buy Amul milk. Amul needs to retain its customers right now, by entering Karnataka they are trying to do injustice to the local farmers here. For that we will oppose Amul here.

Predicting the result of the Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress will win single-handedly, not by hanging, Siddaramaiah said that the Congress will win more than 130 seats in the upcoming elections. There will not be a deadlock situation like last time, because the people want a single party government in Karnataka. I am confident that we will win the same. Upcoming elections will be my last. Even if I do become the CM, Siddaramaiah has announced that he will not contest the next election.