Congress Leaders Absent at Manmohan Singh's Ashes Immersion: Here's Why

The ashes of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were immersed in the Yamuna River by his family members following Sikh rituals. However, the absence of the Gandhi family during the ritual drew attention. In response, the Congress issued a clarification, explaining the situation. AICC media and publicity chairperson Pawan Khera stated on Monday that the decision for party leaders not to join the family was made due to the difficulty family members faced in reaching the pyre during the cremation.

Respecting the privacy of the family, senior Congress leaders did not accompany the family to collect and immerse the ashes of Dr Manmohan Singh ji. After the cremation of our beloved late leader, Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji and Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji met the family at his residence, Congress said in a post X.

After discussing with them, it was felt that since the family did not get any privacy during the cremation and some of the family members were unable to reach the pyre, it would be appropriate to give them some privacy for picking flowers and immersion of ashes, which is an emotionally painful and difficult time for close family members.

The ashes of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were collected from Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday morning by his family members and later taken to the 'Asht Ghat' on the Yamuna river bank near the gurdwara for immersion. Singh’s wife Gursharan Kaur, their three daughters—Upinder Singh, Daman Singh, and Amrit Singh—along with other relatives, were present at the site. Manmohan Singh, who passed away at AIIMS Delhi on December 26 due to age-related medical complications at the age of 92, was given a state funeral at Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday. Singh was widely recognized for his role in spearheading India’s economic liberalization in the 1990s.



