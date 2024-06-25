Lok Sabha Speaker Nomination: Congress-Led INDIA Opposition Bloc Nominates K Suresh Against NDA’s Om Birla

The Congress-led INDIA opposition bloc on Tuesday nominated Kodikunnil Suresh, an eight-time MP from Kerala, for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker, triggering an election for the top parliamentary post for the first time since 1946.He will be contesting against NDA’s Om Birla for the post of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha Speaker election will be held on Wednesday, June 26.

Congress MP K Suresh filed his nomination for the post of Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha



NDA has fielded BJP MP Om Birla for the post of Speaker



(Picture shared by a Congress MP) pic.twitter.com/q5ZbvRVrgR — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2024

Meanwhile, BJP leader Om Birla is likely to file his nomination for the Lok Sabha speaker post on Tuesday afternoon. If elected, he will be the second person to hold office for the second time. The INDIA bloc said it was willing to back Mr Birla, but required the deputy's post to be allotted to a member of the opposition, in keeping with parliamentary tradition. However, there was no response from the BJP till 11.50 am - 10 minutes before the deadline for filing papers - following which news broke that the opposition would nominate Mr Suresh.



