Congress Manifesto for 2024 Elections: Abolish Agnipath Scheme To Granting Rs.1 Lakh to Every Indian Poor Family

Congress released the manifesto "Nyay Patra" for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with a theme of justice.

The manifesto includes the Mahalakshmi scheme, providing ₹1 lakh per year to every poor Indian family as an unconditional cash transfer.

Congress pledges to allocate 10% reservation in jobs and educational institutions for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of all castes and communities without discrimination.

Plans to establish one Government Community College in every tehsil/taluk for students completing Class 12 to boost youth employment.

Congress vows to conduct a nationwide socio-economic and caste census.

The party promises to pass a constitutional amendment to raise the reservation cap to 50% for SC, ST, and OBC categories.

If in power, Congress will restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and abolish the "Agnipath program" introduced by the BJP government in 2022.

Whatever has been promised in Manifesto will be strictly implemented. Before making promises in the Manifesto, in-depth deliberation has been made to ensure that these promises are implementable," Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said after the release of Nyay Patra.P. Chidambaram, Finance Minister in UPA government, slammed the government for "slowing" down the economy, compared to the UPA era and also accused it of diminishing democratic institutions.

“Economy grew at 8.5 per cent in UPA’s first term and average growth stood at 7.5 per cent in 10 years of Manmohan Singh government. However, under BJP government, the economy saw growth of 6.7 per cent and average growth has been 5.8 per cent over the past 10 years of Modi government,” Chidambaram said.