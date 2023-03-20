Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice in LS to discuss "Freedom of Speech accorded to Members of Parliament"

New Delhi [India], March 20 : Congress MP Msh Tewari on Monday gave an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha to have a discussion on the "essence, substance and spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to Members of Parliament" under Article 105 of the Constitution.

In the adjournment notice, Tewari said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely."

"That this House does suspend Zero Hour and other businesses of the day to have a discussion on the essence, substance and spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to Members of Parliament under Article 105 of the Constitution," he added.

The logjam in Parliament continued for the fifth successive day on Thursday with the ruling BJP and opposition parties sticking to their stands. The BJP demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the UK while the Opposition members pressed for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research against the Ad Group.

