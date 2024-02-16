Congress Party Bank Accounts Frozen by Income Tax Department, Says Ajay Maken

In a recent development, the Income Tax Department has taken the decisive step of freezing the bank accounts belonging to both the Congress party and the Youth Congress. This move was officially confirmed by Congress Treasurer Ajay Maken in a press conference, highlighting the severity of the situation for the political entities involved.

Right now we don't have any money to spend, to pay electricity bills, to pay salaries to our employees. Everything will be impacted, not only Nyay Yatra but all political activities will be impacted, Maken said.

Maken disclosed during a press conference that the Income Tax department has frozen all bank accounts belonging to the Congress party, including those of the Youth Congress. He attributed this action to a delay of 45 days in filing the IT-returns for the financial year 2018-19. Furthermore, Maken revealed that the IT department has levied a hefty penalty of Rs 210 crore on the party for the late submission of tax returns for the aforementioned financial year.

सत्ता के नशे में चूर, मोदी सरकार ने लोक सभा चुनाव के ठीक पहले देश की सबसे बड़ी विपक्षी पार्टी - भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेस - के Accounts Frozen कर दिए है।



ये लोकतंत्र पर गहरा आघात है।



भाजपा ने जो असंवैधानिक धन इकट्ठा किया है, उसका इस्तेमाल वे चुनाव में करेंगे, लेकिन हमने… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) February 16, 2024

The Congress leader claimed that timing of the freeze, coming just ahead of the crucial general elections, raises suspicions about the motives behind the Income Tax department's actions.

The unconstitutional money that BJP has collected will be used in the elections, but the money we have collected through crowdfunding will be sealed. That is why we have said that there will be no elections in the future! We appeal to the judiciary to save the multi-party system in this country and secure India's democracy. We will take to the streets and fight strongly against this injustice and dictatorship, Party president Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X.