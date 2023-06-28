Congress pays tribute to former PM PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], June 28 : On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, the Indian National Congress party paid tribute to the late Prime Minister of India.

"On his birth anniversary, we remember the former PM of India, PV Narasimha Rao, who introduced some noteworthy liberal reforms to the Indian economy. Today, we pay a humble tribute to Mr Rao, a distinguished statesman who reinvented India, both at home and abroad," Indian National Congress tweeted.

PV Narasimha Rao, the ninth Prime Minister of India, assumed office in June 1991 and stayed in power till May 1996. He is credited with bringing many economic reforms in the country particularly for dismantling the License Raj in the country.

It was during Rao's term that he appointed Dr Manmohan Singh as the Finance Minister, who ushered in a series of economic reforms to lift the country from a worsening economic crisis.

Rao was a six-time MP and died at the age of 83 in 2004.

