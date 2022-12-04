Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses Steering Committee

Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the party has to live up to the expectations of the public in order to win any election while addressing the members of the Steering Committee.

"I believe that the biggest part of our responsibility towards the party and the country is "Organizational Accountability from top to bottom". If the Congress organization is strong, accountable, and lives up to the expectations of the people, then only we will be able to win elections and serve the people of the country," said Kharge.

"I would like the general secretaries and in-charges of the party to first ensure their own responsibility and the responsibility of the organization. You should think with your discretion whether the general secretaries and officials in charge of the provinces visit the provinces under their responsibility for at least 10 days in a month?", he further stated.

"Have you visited every district, and unit and discussed with party leaders, are there local problems to be known? Have all the District Congress and Block Congress Committees been formed? Is your organization fighting for the people according to the ground reality? Have more and more new faces been given a chance at the block and district levels? How many units are there where the district and block have not been changed for five years? How many times have agitations taken place on the orders of AICC on local problems, regional problems and challenges facing the country at block, district and state levels? Are the advance organizations, party departments and their units raising the voice of those sections for which they have been formed?" also stated.

Kharge also called Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, a "national movement" and a war against inflation and unemployment.

"The "Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is going on under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, who is writing a new history in the country, will complete 88 days and enter the border of Rajasthan at night. Bharat Jodo Yatra has now taken the form of a national movement. A movement that calls for a decisive war against the back-breaking inflation, horrendous unemployment, intolerable economic and social inequality, and the politics of hatred in the country," stated Kharge.

"Crores of people of the country are associated with the resolution of Rahul Gandhi ji and the Congress. Among them, there are a large number of people who were not associated with the Congress or used to criticize us. The biggest success of this journey is that Bharat Jodo Yatra has taken the form of a national mass movement," stated further.

The Congress president went on to slam Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for attacking the public's rights.

"Modi government has been attacking the people of the country, their rights, their hopes, and it is the responsibility of the Indian National Congress to protect them. When the monthly budget of the poor or middle class or employed gets spoiled, then it is an attack on his life," said Kharge.

"When the country's economy has turned upside down, and the country's rupee keeps falling along with the credit of the government, then it is an attack on the development and progress of the country. When there is no employment for crores of capable youth of the country, and the existing jobs also keep decreasing, then it is an attack on the livelihood of the country. When the dalits, tribals, backward, minorities of the country," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

