Congress president Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19 again
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 13, 2022 01:00 PM 2022-08-13T13:00:32+5:30 2022-08-13T13:01:06+5:30
Congress President Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 again, tweeted party MP and in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh, adding that she will remain in isolation. "Congress President Smt.Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per government protocol," he tweeted.Sonia Gandhi's daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.