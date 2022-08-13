Congress president Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19 again

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 again, tweeted party MP and in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh, adding that she will remain in isolation. "Congress President Smt.Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per government protocol," he tweeted.Sonia Gandhi's daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

