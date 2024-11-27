Congress Pushes for Stronger Measures to Ensure Safety of Hindus in Bangladesh After Arrest Incident

The Indian National Congress (INC) has expressed "deep concern" over the growing insecurity faced by religious minorities in Bangladesh, highlighting the recent arrest of religious leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

In a statement, Congress leader Pawan Khera condemned the atmosphere of fear surrounding religious minorities in the neighboring country, with particular reference to the arrest of the ISKCON monk. Khera urged the Indian government to press Bangladesh’s authorities to ensure the safety and security of its minority communities, including Hindus.

"The Indian National Congress expresses its deep concern at the atmosphere of insecurity being faced by religious minorities in Bangladesh," Khera said. "The arrest of the ISKCON monk is the latest example. The Indian National Congress expects the Government of India to prevail upon the Bangladesh government to take necessary steps and ensure the security of life and property of minorities in the country."

Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested on Monday at Dhaka airport and appeared before a court the following day. He is facing charges of sedition for allegedly raising a flag on a stand displaying Bangladesh’s national flag, although the complainant later withdrew the case. Despite a petition for bail, his request was rejected, and he was sent to jail.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also expressed concern, urging the Bangladesh government to guarantee the safety of Hindus in light of several attacks on minorities. A statement from the MEA noted, "We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote." The statement also highlighted instances of violence against minorities, including arson, looting, and vandalism of temples and business establishments.

In response, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry issued a statement reaffirming the government’s commitment to upholding "religious harmony" and the rule of law for all its citizens, regardless of religious affiliation.

Despite these reassurances, the situation has stirred significant concern both within India and internationally, especially regarding the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh.