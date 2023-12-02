Congress questions EC over delay in announcing fresh counting date for Mizoram poll

The Congress raised concerns about the Election Commission (EC) delaying the announcement of the Mizoram vote counting date, especially considering that political parties had submitted representations on this matter over a month ago. The EC had ultimately shifted the counting date by a day.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the parties contesting the Mizoram election had asked for the date of counting to be shifted in the northeastern state from Sunday (December 3) to Monday (December 4). Representations were made over a month ago, but the ECI remained silent. A little while earlier, it has shifted the date. Why the delay in taking such a simple and obvious step? he asked in a post on X.

The counting of votes in Mizoram will now take place on December 4, a day after it was originally scheduled, the EC said on Friday. The decision to change the Mizoram vote counting date from December 3 was prompted by requests from various sources. These requests emphasized that Sunday has particular significance for the residents of Mizoram, given its Christian-majority population. Initially planned for Sunday, the Mizoram counting date coincided with the announcement of results for the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana Assembly polls.