Congress Reclaims its Hold on Chikkodi Constituency by Fielding First-Timer Priyanka Jarkiholi

Karnataka’s Chikkodi constituency has seen 16 general polls since 1957. The Congress won 10 times while BJP managed to win merely three times; and Janta Dal, Lok Shakti with Janta Dal (United) won once only. With consecutive wins from 1962-91, Congress had a stronghold in Chikkodi parliamentary constituency. Later, in the next seven general elections, Congress managed to win merely one election in 2014.

With the success of the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress is again in a strong position against the saffron party and out to turn the tables on the BJP. For the upcoming LS polls, Congress has fielded a fresh face and a first-timer, the daughter of Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Priyanka Jarkiholi. BJP renominated Annasaheb Jolle against Priyanaka. As Satish Jarkiholi is associated with the constituency and hence, the Ahinda factor will be convenient for Congress. Also, Congress thinks that the Dalit and Minority population which is in sizable numbers may work in the party’s favour. Besides these factors, Congress has five MLAs in the Chikkodi seat. Whereas, the saffron party is relying on the Modi factor along with the achievements of the BJP government in the Centre.

It is important to mention that from 1967 Congress B. Shankaranand made seven consecutive wins. In 1996 polls, Ratnamala Savanur from JD halted Shankaranand and was rewarded with ministership. She served as Union Minister of State for Planning and Implementation in the Gujral ministry.

Changing political equations Lok Shakti’s Ramesh Jigajinagi won with three different parties in 1998 (Lok Shakti), 1999 (Janta Dal) and 2004 (BJP). In 2009 BJP’s Ramesh Katti won and in the 2014 election Congress party’s Prakash Hukkeri won against Ramesh Katti with a margin of over 3k votes. Again in 2019, the saffron party’s Annasaheb Jolle won the polls. Now all eyes are on Priyanka for the upcoming polls.