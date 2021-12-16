Congress slams Centre for ignoring Indira Gandhi's name in Vijay Diwas celebrations

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday criticised the Centre for ignoring Indira Gandhi on the occasion of 1971 India-Pakistan War anniversary. The former Congress president's sharp dig came hours after Prime Minister participated in the homage and reception ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals' at the National War Memorial in the national capital.“ Today a function was held in Delhi regarding the Bangladesh war. There was no mention of Indira Gandhi in that function. The woman who took 32 bullets for this country, her name was not there in the invitation because this govt is afraid of the truth,” news agency ANI quoted the Wayanad MP as saying.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also echoed similar comments and called the government “misogynistic” and said that women in the country don’t believe in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Our first and only woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi is being left out of the misogynist BJP government’s Vijay Diwas celebrations. This, on the 50th anniversary of the day that she led India to victory and liberated Bangladesh,” she tweeted. “@narendramodi ji, women don’t believe your platitudes. Your patronising attitude is unacceptable. It’s about time you started giving women their due,” she said in a subsequent tweet.Earlier in the day, Modi, accompanied by Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, participated in the celebrations of the 50th Vijay Diwas. Singh issued a commemorative stamp on the occasion.

