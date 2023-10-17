Congress slams Shah for 'provocative' speech in Chhattisgarh, asks EC to register case

New Delhi, Oct 17 Congress on Monday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his "provocative" remarks in poll-bound Chhattisgarh over the killing of Bhuneshwar Sahu, who died in a communal violence in the state, and urged the Election Commission to register a case against the BJP leader.

Sahu was killed in communal violence in Biranpur village of Bemetara district in April. The BJP has fielded his father, Ishwar Sahu, from the Sajat assembly constituency.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Congress General Secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh said: "Home Minister Amit Shah has given a very provocative statement in Chhattisgarh. Regarding a murder case, he (Shah) in his election rally directly said, 'for appeasement and vote bank politics, Bhupesh Baghel government lynched Chhattisgarh's son Bhuneshwar Sahu. Bharatiya Janata Party has decided that we will bring Sahu's killers to justice and as a symbol of this, his father Ishwar Sahu has been fielded in the elections'."

"This statement of Amit Shah is not only objectionable but its sole purpose is to incite communal violence in the peaceful state of Chhattisgarh. The Home Minister has given this statement with the intention of inciting hysteria for electoral gains. What he has said is absolutely false," the Congress leader said.

Ramesh said that the reality is that in this case of violence and counter-violence, the government had taken prompt action and arrested the accused and sent them to jail. "But Shah, frustrated by his clearly visible defeat in Chhattisgarh, now wants to take the help of communalism," he said.

Ramesh further said that it is the first responsibility of the Election Commission to take cognizance of this "inflammatory" statement and take appropriate action by registering a case against Shah. "If this does not happen, there is a fear that BJP will not desist from spreading communalism in its election campaign in Chhattisgarh in future too," the Congress Rajya Sabha MP said.

Shah has blasted the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in Chhattisgarh over communal violence in Biranpur village of Bemetara district in April.

The Home Minister also asked people whether they wanted the state to become a centre of communal riots again.

Shah, while pointing at Ishwar Sahu seated on stage, said Bhuneshwar Sahu was lynched for vote bank and appeasement. "We will bring the murderer of Bhuneshwar Sahu to justice. We have given a ticket to his father. Do you want Chhattisgarh to become the centre of communal riots once again? Should Bhuneshwar Sahu get justice or not? If Congress comes to power again, it will continue the politics of appeasement and vote bank," he added.

Polling for 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will take place in two phases on November 7 and 17, and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

