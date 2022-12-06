Congress to form govt in Hindu majority state, says HPCC President Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Himachal elections

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee President Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday exuded confidence in the Congress party that it will win the assembly elections in the Hindu majority state and said that BJP ideologies are not working.

He lauded Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for striking an emotional connection during poll campaigning to woo voters by constructing a house at Mashobra near Shimla.

"Congress party is going to form government in a place which is a Hindu majority state, people have rejected BJP's ideology," Sukhu told ANI.

"Due to the special strategy of Priyanka Gandhi, the BJP lost the election, the Gandhi family does not have a house anywhere in the country, but there is only one place i.e Himachal Pradesh, where Priyanka Gandhi owns a house," he added.

He claimed that based on field reports, the Congress government is going to be formed in Himachal Pradesh with a full majority.

He further estimated that Congress will win 47 seats, while BJP wil only is able to secure 20 seats. He added that four seats will be obtained by the independent candidates.

While talking about Monday's exit polls which declared the BJP as the winner of the assembly elections, he said that "There is no such thing, the figures are going to be very good for us, what BJP can do, Congress can also do that."

"BJP will not have enough MLAs after winning the elections that they would need to do horse-trading," he added.

"All BJP ministers are losing elections, only the Chief Minister is winning his seat," he further claimed.

On Congress revealing the face of the chief minister, he said that voters are not garnered on the basis of the face but on the ideology.

"We fought elections under collective leadership. Congress party declared its face last time, then we could not win. Congress party gave priority to ideology, gave pride to the party's symbol," he added.

He further stated, " Any candidate having a palm symbol will be the biggest face".

In Himachal Pradesh, which went to the polls on November 12, the Republic-PMARQ exit poll gave 34-49 seats to BJP with a vote share of 44.8 per cent.

It predicted that Congress will get 28-33 seats with a vote share of 42.9 per cent. AAP is predicted to get a 0-1 seat in the state with a 2.8 per cent vote share, the exit poll said.

Himachal Pradesh has 68 member assembly.

Polling for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12, with the state recording a 75.6 per cent turnout, breaking the 2017 record.

The results are scheduled to be declared on December 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

