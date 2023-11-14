Congress will win 145-150 seats in Madhya Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi

Bhopal, Nov 14 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that Congress will make a clean sweep in Madhya Pradesh by winning 145 to 150 seats.

“I have visited different parts of Madhya Pradesh and now I can say that the Congress is going to win 145-150 seats. People have made their mind to bring Congress government to save their future,” Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a poll rally in Vidisha.

He said he made this claim because people want to give befitting reply to the BJP. “In 2018, people had given their mandate for Congress, but BJP acted against public mandate and toppled the Congress government,” he said.

“This time, people will give more seats to Congress to give a befitting reply to the BJP. They had cheated people of Madhya Pradesh. They have ruined the future of youths, which is why I say the people will give absolute majority to Congress this time,” he added.

During his speech, Rahul Gandhi emphasised on development of farmers, employment for youths and cash incentive for all class of women in Madhya Pradesh. Along with reading poll promises for all section of voters, Rahul Gandhi also mentioned about the people getting benefits in Congress rules states like especially in Karnataka and Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, he also highlighted about the Minister Nrendra Singh Tomar’s son Devendra Singh’s viral videos. “You might have seen minister’s son’s video, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained silence on this issue. Why CBI and ED is not sent to Tomar’s home,” he asked.

Notably, Devendra’s another video surfaced on social media wherein purportedly seen discussing transactions of hundreds of crores of rupees. The clip of video that surfaced on Monday Devendra Singh can be heard talking to a man through a video call allegedly informing him about transfer of crores of rupees every month by a CA from Chandigarh.

The person on the other end was seen allegedly updating him about transfer of Rs 50 crore, Rs 100 crore or Rs 500 crore, to which Devendra replied “no problem”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor