Conman fakes Tripura Minister's identity, sends fraudulent messages

An unidentified conman faked the identity of Tripura Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and attempted to defraud his contacts, including several officials. The fraudsters reportedly asked for money through WhatsApp messages.

As per police sources, the number that was used for seeking money through WhatsApp messages has been put under surveillance.

According to a statement issued by the Minister's office, the racketeers have tried to defraud some of his contacts and demand money.

"One of my well-wishers informed me over the phone that such a racket is active and asking for money through WhatsApp messages. The cyber-crime unit of the Tripura Police has taken cognizance of the issue and is investigating the issue", read the statement.

Appealing people not to get snared in such traps, Chowdhury said, "I want to make an appeal not to send any money if such messages are received by anyone and inform the police as soon as possible."

According to the Minister, the masterminds behind the racket were trying to tarnish his image before the public.

Speaking to the media, he informed that the Superintendent of Police West Tripura has taken suo moto cognizance of the matter and has registered an FIR.

"The police have traced the phone number and reportedly he is based out of Kerala. The Police are investigating the matter and hopefully, the culprits would be put behind the bars very soon," Chowdhury added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor