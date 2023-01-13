Conman Sukesh Chandrashrekhar case: Actor Nora Fatehi records statement

New Delhi, Jan 13 Actor Nora Fatehi recorded her statement, before the Patiala House court on Friday, as a witness in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Her statement was recorded in the presence of Metropolitan Magistrate Akriti Mahendru.

Co-accused, actor Jacqueline Fernandez is also being investigated by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in the case.

Earlier, Fatehi had also appeared before the EOW.

On December 12, Fatehi had filed a defamation case in a court here against Fernandez, alleging that the latter made defamatory allegations against her for "malicious reasons" and to destroy her career.

The court, on December 19, listed the defamation case for hearing on January 21.

Fatehi had further alleged that Fernandez made a false statement against her despite being an actress too.

"Fernandez has unnecessarily dragged and defamed me as I am in the same industry. She is fully aware that the business of any artiste and their career is solely based on their reputation. This clearly establishes that the said imputation has been made with the intention and knowledge that such imputation will harm the reputation of the complainant," her plea read.

She had also accused a few media firms for quoting Fernandez which lowered her reputation in the same plea.

On December 2, the Enforcement Directorate had questioned Fatehi regarding the case.

Chandrashekhar has spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebs. A few had, however, refused to take gifts from him.

