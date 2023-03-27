"Consider the medical profession as a service": Karnataka CM Bommai

Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) [India], March 27 : Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday called upon the students of Nandi Medical College to treat their profession as a service.

Holding an interactive session with the students of Nandi Medical College here on Monday, the CM said, "The country with 130 crore population did not have so much of doctors to match the population. Opportunities are in plenty for medical services in the country and it was more required both in the government and government sector."

"Earlier, there was the menace of quacks but as the number of doctors has increased there has been a decline in the number of fake doctors. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi implemented the Ayushman Bharat scheme, more and more people are getting better healthcare facilities, and naturally, the number of quacks has declined," he added.

"Karnataka has the maximum number of medical colleges and research institutes and the students who are studying medicine are really lucky," he remarked.

CM Bommai on Sunday extended his support to set up Adi Jagadguru Panchacharya Pathashale and said, the state government will soon release the funds for it.

"The state government will soon release the funds for Adi Jagadguru Panchacharya Veda, Agama, and Sanskrit Pathashale. Besides, all assistance will be given for the Gowshalas and for the mutt development," CM Bommai said at a function of Sri Adi Jagadguru Panchaccharya Veda, Agama, Sanskrit, Music, and Yoga Pathashale.

"The mutt by teaching Veda and agama to the children is introducing their culture, tradition, and spirituality to them. The Pancha Peetas established by Adi Guru Renukaccharya is working for the welfare of the state," he said.

Sri Kashi Jagadguru is a treasury of knowledge but works for the welfare of mankind without showoff. He has been actively involved in the uplift of the mutt because of which the Jangama Mutt has grown, CM Bommai said.

Sri Vachananda Swamiji of Harihar Panchamasali Mutt, Union Minister for Coal Pralhad Joshi, Ministers Shivaram Hebbar, Shankarpatil Munenkoppa, and others was also present.

