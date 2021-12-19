Consignment of 40 metric tons of processed pineapples from Tripura headed to Germany

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday flagged off a consignment of 40 metric tons of processed pineapple for Hamburg, Germany. This is the first such big shipment sent to any foreign country in recent times.

Tripura has earned fame in the international markets by sending pineapple consignments to several across the country Indian states as well as foreign countries and now the state has started exporting processed food as well.

Addressing the flag-off event held at Kumarghat in the Unakoti district of Tripura, Deb said "the sense of self-reliance is imbued among the people of the state. Women, as well as men, are taking part in productive activities across the state which indicates that the state's growth is on the right track".

"Once discouraged, the entrepreneurs have found a new way of earning. Inspired by the positive and conducive environment created by the government, people are now showing interest in entrepreneurship development. The growing demand for Tripura products has ensured fair prices to the farmers", he added.

Deb said, "In addition to conventional yields, value-added cash and other fruit or crop production are helpful in increasing the income of farmers. The value addition of products of Tripura was missing and now the government is making all-out efforts to encourage that".

"Today, a 40 metric tons (processed) pineapple filled in cans started for Germany from Kumarghat. We are moving towards reducing the cost of commercial transport to the international market by utilizing waterways", he also added.

Animal Resource Development minister Bhagaban Das, MLA Sudhangshu Das, Secretary to Chief Minister Prashant Kumar Goyal and others were also present.

( With inputs from ANI )

