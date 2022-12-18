Constable injured during an encounter in Bareilly, two arrested

Two accused riding on a motorbike opened fire at a constable in an encounter with the police on Friday morning during a checking operation of Naktiya Chowki in Cantt Police station area of Bareilly.

They were identified as Yashpal and Vikas. Yaspal fired at the constable, confirmed the police. While Vikas accompanied him on the bike.

The accused were arrested by the police. They got injured along with the constable. They were sent to the district hospital for treatment, confirmed the police. Bareilly's Superintendent of Police (SP) Crime Mukesh Pratap Singh said that under the direction of the SSP, a checking operation was going on to nab the accused. The police had prior information and were working on that.During the checking this morning, two suspects riding on a motorbike were seen firing on Thiria Road. They were ordered to stop but did not pay heed to it. They started firing and in retaliation, the police also fired at them.

During the encounter, they got injured along with the constable.

( With inputs from ANI )

