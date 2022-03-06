Constable opens fire inside Amritsar BSF mess, 5 including shooter dead, 1 critical

Five BSF jawans were killed, while another jawan is critically injured during a fratricide incident committed by Ct Satteppa SK at HQ 144 Bn Khasa, Amritsar on Sunday. Ct Satteppa is also among one of the deceased. A court of inquiry has been ordered into the matter, said BSF officials. The BSF constable, who allegedly opened fire inside the BSF mess in Amritsar, is also reportedly dead. One of the injured jawans is in critical condition.

As of now, the dead bodies of four BSF jawans have reached the hospital. Many others are reported to be seriously injured due to the incident.BSF officials, in a statement, said, "In an unfortunate incident, 5 BSF troops were injured on March 6, due to fratricide committed by Ct Satteppa SK at HQ 144 Bn Khasa, Amritsar. Ct Satteppa SK was also injured in the incident. Out of the 6 injured, 5, including Ct Satteppa, have lost their lives. One of the injured is critical. A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts."

