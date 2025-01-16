Constituency watch: BJP's 5-time MLA vs AAP’s Adil Khan in Mustafabad; jailed Tahir Hussain also in fray

New Delhi, Jan 16 Amid an intense campaigning and poll blitzkrieg for the Delhi Assembly elections, many high-profile candidates from different parties have filed nominations in the last leg. While the city prepares to witness a high-stakes poll battle in almost all constituencies, the Mustafabad seat with about 40 per cent Muslim population has emerged as a key battleground area.

What makes the poll battle interesting is the fact that BJP has fielded its five-time legislator Mukesh Bisht from the constituency, who will take on three Muslim candidates from respective parties. He will face off against AAP's Adil Ahmad Khan, Congress candidate Ali Mehndi, and AIMIM candidate Tahir Hussain, the 2020 Delhi riots accused who filed his nomination on Thursday.

Mohan Singh Bisht has been a five-time MLA from the Karawal Nagar seat since 1998.

He has been fielded from Mustafabad as the party chose Kapil Mishra as its candidate from Karawal Nagar.

Mustafabad, a densely populated area with close to 40 per cent Muslim population, will be keenly watched by pollsters as well as analysts, as AAP, Congress and AIMIM have fielded candidates with an eye on minority votes.

A section believes that Mukesh Bisht has been 'sacrificed' by the BJP. However, those within the party argue that division of votes within the minority community will in fact benefit the BJP.

The Muslim community is believed to be a gamechanger in at least six out of 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi.

In constituencies like Mustafabad (40 per cent), Ballimaran (38 per cent), Babarpur (35 per cent), Okhla (43 per cent), Matia Mahal (48 per cent), the minority votes play a crucial factor as they are believed to vote en-masse for any party.

In 2020, all these seats were swept away by AAP.

The Mustafabad Assembly constituency includes areas like Ghazipur, Jhilmil, Kashmir Gate (some parts), Vijay Vihar, and Ghazipur Village. Previously known as Karawal Nagar, the constituency was renamed Mustafabad after delimitation.

Hussain, a former AAP councillor and the main accused in the 2020 Delhi riots, was granted custody parole by Delhi's Karkardooma Court to file his nomination on Thursday.

On Thursday, Tahir Hussain was escorted by Delhi Police to the DM office in Nandnagri to submit his nomination papers.

Mohan Singh Bisht, after filing his nomination, expressed confidence about his victory.

"Today, I filed my nomination and made a request to the people of Mustafabad. From 1998 to 2018, you kept me as your representative. During that tenure, I worked for development, built schools and parks, and carried out numerous projects," Bisht told IANS.

Reacting to Hussain's nomination, Bisht said: "It is his party's decision. Everyone has the right to contest elections. The decision lies with the public, whether it is Tahir Hussain or any other candidate."

AAP's Adil Ahmad Khan, who also submitted his nomination, vowed to transform Mustafabad into an educated, developed, and safe constituency.

Speaking to IANS, he said: "I am here today with the love, blessings, and prayers of the people of Mustafabad. I have resolved to ensure that the wheel of Arvind Kejriwal's development model reaches every corner of the constituency. The public is with me, and together we will make Mustafabad a wonderful place."

Commenting on Hussain's candidature, Khan said: "This is a democracy, and everyone has the right to contest elections. I wish him all the best."

With diverse candidates and a mix of political dynamics, Mustafabad is set to witness a fierce contest in the upcoming elections.

