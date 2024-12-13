Constitution Debate: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Shares Heart-Wrenching Story of Sambhal Family in Lok Sabha (Watch Video)

During a debate on Day 1 of the Constitution in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi delivered her maiden speech. She took a swipe at the NDA government at the Centre over Sambhal and described her visit as the aftermath of the November 24 violence at Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh.

She mentioned the children whose father was shot dead during the violence in Sambhal. He was a tailor by profession. "A few days ago, some people from the bereaved families of Sambhal came to meet us... there were two children among them - Adnan and Uzair. One was my son's age (Raihan Vadra is 24) and the other was around 17. Their father was a tailor who had one dream... to see his sons educated."

#WATCH | Speaking in Lok Sabha during discussion on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "A few people from the bereaved families of Sambhal had come to meet us. There were two children among them - Adnan and… pic.twitter.com/bfjRC3wT6b — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2024

"The police shot their father dead... Adnan told me he would grow up to be a doctor and realise his father's dream... a dream instilled in him by the Constitution of India," Gandhi Vadra began.

#WATCH | In Lok Sabha, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "...Our Constitution is 'suraksha kavach' (safety armour). Such a 'suraksha kavach' that keeps the citizens safe - it is a 'kavach' of justice, of unity, of Right to Express. It is sad that in 10 years, colleagues of… pic.twitter.com/7o3dVCtEEw — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2024

"Our Constitution is our 'suraksha kavach' (armour providing safety) ... it keeps citizens safe. But it is sad that in 10 years colleagues from the ruling side (referring to the BJP), who make tall claims, have made attempts to break down this 'kavach'," she said in a slow and deliberate speech.

"Work to break this 'kavach' has already begun," Gandhi Vadra warned the Lower House, echoing warnings by Congress leaders, led by her brother Rahul Gandhi, and other opposition MPs- that the BJP, emboldened by a third consecutive term, will alter the Constitution at a basic level.