Container rams into four dozen vehicles in Pune, 3 injured

Pune, Nov 20 In a freak accident, a speeding container truck rammed into 48 vehicles on a Pune road on Sunday, leaving at least three people injured, police said.

The incident occurred at the busy Navale Bridge around 8.30 pm., leading to traffic chaos across the city.

A container, with a suspected brake failure, rammed into the vehicles on the road, stopping all traffic on both sides.

As per preliminary information, at least 3 persons sustained injuries in the accident.

Fire Brigade, Pune Police and rescue teams rushed to the scene of the accident to clear the bridge of the vehicles, many damaged badly.

The fire brigade also sprayed water to clear the bridge of oil and petrol leaking from the vehicles hit by the container truck.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor