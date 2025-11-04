Contest between 'people power' vs 'money power': Vasundhara Raje on Anta bypoll

Baran, Nov 4 BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday described the upcoming Anta Assembly bye-election as a direct contest between "people power" and "money power".

Addressing the media in Baran, she said, "On one side stands the power of the people, and on the other, the power of money. People power is with us. I am confident that people power will triumph while money power will be defeated."

Raje emphasised that the BJP's candidate, Morpal Suman, truly represents the local aspirations of Anta.

"In line with the local demand, the BJP has nominated Suman, a local candidate whose wife's family belongs to Mangrol. Unlike other candidates, he is not an outsider but one among the people of this constituency. Therefore, he has the first right over the voters," she said.

The former Chief Minister asserted that this bypoll is not just Suman's fight but a "collective fight of the people of Anta".

"The victory of Suman will be the victory of the Anta Assembly constituency. Every vote for him will strengthen Anta's voice in the state," she added.

Raje also said that Anta voters are getting "three representatives in one vote" - Morpal Suman as MLA, herself as the former Chief Minister supporting the constituency, and MP Dushyant Singh representing the area at the national level.

"Along with this, the BJP government's double-engine model will ensure rapid development in Anta," she remarked.

After addressing the media, Raje proceeded to Siswali and Anta, where she met with party workers of Siswali Mandal and Anta City Mandal.

MP Dushyant Singh accompanied his mother Raje during the campaign and interacted with local supporters.

The Anta by-election, scheduled for November 11, is witnessing a high-profile campaign from both the BJP and Congress, as the seat holds strategic importance in Baran district's political landscape.

Independent candidate Naresh Meena, who is a Congress rebel, has also filed his nomination, making the contest triangular here.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor