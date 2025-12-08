Continuous rainfall damages maize crops in TN's Veppanthattai; farmers seek compensation

Peramballur, Dec 8 Farmers in Veppanthattai block, the largest maize-producing region in Tamil Nadu's Peramballur district, are reeling under heavy losses following weeks of continuous rainfall that has severely damaged standing crops.

Hundreds of hectares of maize have been flattened, triggering widespread concern among cultivators who are now demanding immediate crop damage assessment and prompt disbursal of compensation.

This year, maize was cultivated on nearly 75,000 hectares across the district, of which about 45,000 hectares were brought under crop insurance. Sowing began between the Tamil months of Aadi (mid-July) and Purattasi (mid-September), and much of the early-sown crop had reached maturity, signalling a potentially good harvest season. However, uninterrupted rainfall over the past month has drastically altered the situation.

Despite the district receiving lower-than-normal rainfall during the overall monsoon period, the continuous downpour in recent weeks has caused severe crop lodging, with maize stalks bending and collapsing under wet soil conditions.

The waterlogged fields have become unfit for mechanical harvesting, adding to farmers’ distress. In several locations, maize cobs have begun to sprout on the plant itself, rendering them unsuitable for market sale.

Farmers estimate that over 1,000 hectares of maize crops have already been affected across multiple villages, including Krishnapuram, Annamangalam, Arumbavur, Thaluthalai, Viswakudi, Thondamandurai and Arasalur.

Many cultivators have approached agriculture department officials, submitting complaints and urging immediate field inspections to assess the scale of damage. The losses are particularly severe for farmers who invested heavily in cultivation during the current season.

With input costs such as seeds, fertilisers, labour and irrigation rising steadily, some farmers report spending nearly Rs 25,000 per acre. The expectation of normal yields has now been replaced by fears of drastic output reduction.

In many flattened fields, the yield is expected to drop to less than half of the usual harvest, while in severely affected areas, there is little chance of recovery.

Senior officials from the agriculture department have confirmed that complaints have been received from several villages in the Veppanthattai block. Field inspections have already begun in select locations, and officials have assured that detailed assessments will be carried out across all affected areas.

Based on the findings, further steps regarding compensation and crop insurance claims are expected to follow. As uncertain weather conditions continue to threaten the remaining standing crops, farmers are anxiously awaiting swift action from the authorities to mitigate further losses and provide timely relief.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor