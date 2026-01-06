Controversy over Vilasrao Deshmukh legacy sparks political firestorm; Maha BJP chief apologises

Latur/Mumbai, Jan 6 A major political row has erupted in Maharashtra following controversial remarks made by state BJP President Ravindra Chavan regarding the late former Chief Minister and Congress stalwart Vilasrao Deshmukh. The comments, made during a high-stakes campaign for the upcoming municipal corporation elections, have triggered fierce backlash from the Deshmukh family and the Congress party, forcing Chavan to apologise.

On Monday, while addressing a rally of BJP booth presidents and workers in Latur — the traditional stronghold of the Deshmukh family — Ravindra Chavan spoke about the party's rising momentum.

“Looking at your enthusiasm, I can say with 100 per cent certainty that the memories of Vilasrao Deshmukh will be wiped out from this city," he told the cheering crowd.

The statement was intended to signal a shift in political dominance in Latur, where the legacy of the late CM (who served two terms from 1999–2003 and 2004–2008) remains a central pillar of local identity.

However, Ravindra Chavan’s remarks immediately drew condemnation from across the political spectrum.

Former CM Vilasrao Deshmukh’s son and Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh termed the remarks "extremely unfortunate and distressing," accusing the BJP of "ideological bankruptcy" and disrespecting a leader who served the state for decades.

His brother and film star Riteish Deshmukh in a sharp but measured response stated that his father’s legacy is "etched in the hearts" of the people and cannot be erased by mere words.

“I say with folded hands that the names of those who lived for the people are etched on their minds. What is written can be erased, but you can't erase what is etched,” Riteish Deshmukh said.

The Congress leaders held aggressive protests in Latur, demanding an unconditional apology. They argued that even in the heat of elections, the "culture of Maharashtra" does not permit insulting deceased leaders.

State Congress General Secretary Sachin Sawant slammed Ravindra Chavan saying, "Such hatred, such contempt! That even 13 years after Vilasrao's passing, the BJP should wish for his memories to be destroyed?

"In Hinduism, there's no place for hatred or contempt. This is what's taught in the branches of your Sangh. In the name of Lord Shri Ram, you chant 'Jai Shri Ram' to seize power and spread hatred against other religions.

"But it was Lord Shri Ram himself who, after Ravana's death, said 'Marananti Vairani, nivruttam na prayojanam (enmity ends with death; Ravana is no longer an enemy but a brother).' A message he gave to Vibhishana and to all humanity. You neither understand Hinduism nor Shri Ram! Vilasrao's place is not just in Latur but in the hearts of the people of the entire Maharashtra. It can never be erased.”

Facing a wave of public and political anger, Ravindra Chavan issued a clarification and a personal apology on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Chavan maintained that his comments were focussed on the political influence of the Congress in Latur rather than a personal attack. However, he added, “Vilasrao Deshmukh was a big leader and served as Chief Minister. If the feelings of his son, who is a good friend of mine, are hurt, I apologise to him. The statement should not be seen through a political lens."

The timing of the controversy is critical as Maharashtra gears up for polling in 29 municipal corporations (including Mumbai, Pune, and Latur) on January 15, 2026.

Political observers suggest the BJP is wary of the "sympathy factor" or "Latur pride" that such remarks might trigger, potentially benefiting the Congress in the region.

