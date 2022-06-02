Cop found murdered in Kanpur

Kanpur, June 2 A constable posted in Kanpurs Bilhaur police station was found brutally murdered on Thursday.

His throat had been slit and the body was found lying on the bed by another constable who went to his room.

On getting information about the incident, Bilhaur police station in-charge, SP Outer and Circle Officer Bilhaur also reached the spot to investigate.

The deceased constable, Desh Deepak Kumar, 30, was a resident of Firozabad.

He used to live in a rented room near the police station. A fellow constable reached his room when he did not respond to calls.

The police spokesman said that the constable's family had been informed and the body was sent for post-mortem.

He said that since there was no forced entry in the room, it appeared that someone close to the deceased had committed the crime.

The constable was married two months ago.

