Cop killed, 4 security personnel injured in J&K grenade attack

Srinagar, Feb 11 A Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police was killed and four other security forces personnel were injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade on a joint police-BSF party in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday, officials said.

Senior officials told that the grenade was hurled by terrorists on a party of security forces, resulting in injuries to five security forces personnel, and the SPO later succumbed to his injuries.

The condition of four injured security forces personnel is said to be stable.

Police said senior officers reached at the terror-crime spot.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that terrorists hurled a grenade upon the Naka party near Nishat Park in Bandipora in which five Police/BSF personnel received splinter injuries and were evacuated to hospital," police said.

"However, among the injured, policeman Zubair Ahmad succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom... the condition of other injured personnel is stable. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifices in the line of duty and stand by his family at this critical juncture."

Police have registered a case in this regard, an official said, adding the investigation is in progress

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off, and a search is underway.

