Cops nab wanted juvenile in murder-dacoity case in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 12 Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has apprehended a wanted juvenile, who was absconding in a murder and dacoity case, an official said on Thursday.

The official said the juvenile, born in village Mirzapur near Budaun in Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in a rented house in Jeevan Park here was also found previously involved in four criminal cases registered across the city.

Last month, the juvenile along with five others had consumed liquor and made a plan for robbery. Under the influence of liquor, they attacked two passersby with a knife, lathi (stick), andiron rod.

“Under the influence of liquor, they attacked two passersby with a knife, lathi and iron rod. Victim Sidhhu succumbed to his injuries and his friend Manish got grievous injuries and was admitted to the Hospital. They also robbed cash from the deceased and fled from the spot,” said the Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav.

During investigation, it emerged that the deceased and the injured victim were in the business of supplying drinking water.

“At the time of the incident, they were going to collect their pending payment. Meanwhile, they were accosted and attacked by the accused persons,” said the Special CP.

However, five accused including two minors, were apprehended but one accused was regularly evading his arrest since the registration of the case.

“Specific inputs were received that one juvenile, wanted in murder cum dacoity case, would come near Marghat Wale Baba Hanuman Mandir, Kashmiri Gate, Delhi and could be apprehended from there,” said Yadav.

A trap was laid and the accused was apprehended. “He confessed to his involvement in the murder cum dacoity case and it also came to notice that, on the same day, before committing murder, he along with his associates robbed two persons. On this, two other FIRs were also registered against them,” said Yadav.

