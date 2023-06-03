Coromandel Express accident: 233 Dead, 900 injured in massive train tragedy in Odisha
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 3, 2023 08:51 AM 2023-06-03T08:51:17+5:30 2023-06-03T08:53:52+5:30
More than 200 people were killed and over 900 have been injured in a horrific train derailment that occurred on Friday evening at around 7 pm in Odisha's Balasore.
The crash, one of the deadliest in India in recent times, involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train.
The derailment of 10 to 12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express caused them to fall onto the opposite track. Subsequently, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express collided with the derailed coaches, leading to the derailment of three to four of its own coaches. Adding to the tragedy, a goods train was also involved in the crash.
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has also announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for those who have died, Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured and Rs 50,000 for those who sustained minor injuries in the accident.
#WATCH | Latest visuals from the site of the deadly train accident in Odisha's Balasore. Rescue operations underway— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023
The current death toll stands at 233 pic.twitter.com/H1aMrr3zxR
