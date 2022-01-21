Coronavirus: Centre issues new guidelines, children below 5 years do not need to wear mask
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 21, 2022 11:07 AM2022-01-21T11:07:42+5:302022-01-21T11:09:40+5:30
The Union Ministry of Health on Thursday issued new guidelines on the background of Coronavirus pandemic. The Ministry of Health has issued comprehensive revised guidelines for the management of covid for children and adolescents (under 18). The Ministry of Health has clarified that masks are not recommended for children aged five years and below. It also states that children in the age group of 6-11 can use masks safely and properly under the direct supervision of their parents. Despite the severity of the corona virus infection, the use of antiviral or monoclonal antibodies is not recommended for children under 18 years of age. If steroids have been used, they should be reduced in 10 to 14 days, depending on the clinical improvement, the government said.
The Ministry of Health has also clarified that persons 12 years of age and above should wear the same mask as adults. Recently, the guidelines have been reviewed by a group of experts, especially in view of the increasing number of patients, especially against the backdrop of increasing prevalence of omicron. The data available from other countries show that omicron is less serious. But in the context of pandemic, it has been said that it needs to be carefully observed.
Key points in the guidelines
- Masks are not mandatory for children 5 years of age or younger.
- Children 12 years of age or older can wear the same mask as adults.
- Antiviral monoclonal antibodies are not recommended for children under 18 years of age.
- Steroid use is dangerous in mild cases of covid disease.
- Steroids must be used at the right time for corona. Proper dosing is also required.
- Children who do not have any symptoms or have mild symptoms need to get routine child care. Vaccines should be given if appropriate.
- After the children are discharged from the hospital, their families should be counseled. They should be informed about how to take care of children and respiratory problems.