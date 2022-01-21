Coronavirus: Centre issues new guidelines, children below 5 years do not need to wear mask

The Union Ministry of Health on Thursday issued new guidelines on the background of Coronavirus pandemic. The Ministry of Health has issued comprehensive revised guidelines for the management of covid for children and adolescents (under 18). The Ministry of Health has clarified that masks are not recommended for children aged five years and below. It also states that children in the age group of 6-11 can use masks safely and properly under the direct supervision of their parents. Despite the severity of the corona virus infection, the use of antiviral or monoclonal antibodies is not recommended for children under 18 years of age. If steroids have been used, they should be reduced in 10 to 14 days, depending on the clinical improvement, the government said.

The Ministry of Health has also clarified that persons 12 years of age and above should wear the same mask as adults. Recently, the guidelines have been reviewed by a group of experts, especially in view of the increasing number of patients, especially against the backdrop of increasing prevalence of omicron. The data available from other countries show that omicron is less serious. But in the context of pandemic, it has been said that it needs to be carefully observed.

Key points in the guidelines