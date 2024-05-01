Corruption, appeasement ingrained in Congress' policies, says Raj CM in Jharkhand

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), May 1 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said on Tuesday that the Congress always sabotaged the interests of the country by encouraging corruption, appeasement, and terrorism.

CM Sharma was addressing the 'Pravasi Rajasthani' conference organised in support of BJP candidate Dhulu Mahato in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister listed the achievements made by India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and said that the country has set new records of development in every field.

Because of PM Modi' policies, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world, he said.

"India will be on the path to become the world's largest superpower by becoming the third-largest economy in the world by 2027," he said.

He said that Prime Minister Modi has ensured the all-around development of the poor, youth, women, farmers, and labourers with the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

"BJP will win the Lok Sabha elections with an overwhelming majority and a public welfare government will again be formed at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," CM Sharma said.

The Chief Minister also said that all the opposition parties, including the Congress, want to stop PM Modi by spreading false propaganda because the Prime Minister is attacking the politics of corruption and casteism.

He also said that the BJP government in Rajasthan is realising the model of good governance.

"During our tenure of four months, six competitive exams have been conducted, but not a single paper was leaked. During the time of the Congress government, 17 papers were leaked in 2019," the Chief Minister said.

Further attacking the Congress for rejecting the invitation for the Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya earlier this year, CM Sharma said that Lord Ram resides everywhere, but the Congress always denied the existence of Lord Ram and described him as imaginary.

