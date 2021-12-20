Country wants to see its industries among top five of the world in every sector: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the country wants to see its industries be among the top five in the world in every sector and we should collectively work for it.

Prime Minister Modi interacted with CEOs of companies from various industries at Lok Kalyan Marg today. This was the second such interaction of the Prime Minister with industry representatives in the run up to the next Union Budget, the Prime Minister's office said.

Prime Minister talked about the inherent strength of the country displayed during the battle against COVID-19. He thanked the industry leaders for their inputs and suggestions and exhorted them to make full use of policies like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI).

He said that just like the country aspires for a podium finish at the Olympics, the country also wants to see our industries among the top five of the world in every sector, and this is something for which we should collectively work towards.

The Prime Minister said that the corporate sector should invest more in areas like agriculture and food processing, and talked about the shifting focus towards natural farming. He underlined the policy consistency of the government and said that the government is firmly committed to take initiatives which will give impetus to economic progress.

PM Modi also spoke about the focus of the government towards reducing compliance burden, and sought suggestions on areas where undue compliances need to be removed.

The industry representatives gave their feedback to the Prime Minister. They thanked the Prime Minister for putting his faith in the private sector. They said that due to his leadership, the economy of the country is moving ahead on the path of recovery after COVID-19, through his timely interventions and transformative reforms. They expressed commitment towards contributing to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision of the Prime Minister and praised several steps taken by the government like PM GatiShakti and IBC. They spoke about steps that can be taken to further boost Ease of Doing Business in the country. They also talked about India's commitments at COP26 and how industry could contribute towards achieving the goals outlined.

TV Narendran said that the government's timely response has led to V-shaped recovery after COVID. Sanjeev Puri gave suggestions to further boost the food processing industry. Uday Kotak said that PM has brought path breaking changes through simple yet beautifully articulated reforms like Swachh Bharat, Start up India etc.

Seshagiri Rao talked about how the scrappage policy can be made more comprehensive. Kenichi Ayukawa expressed commitment about realizing the PM's vision of making India a manufacturing giant. Vineet Mittal talked about PM's Panchamrit commitment at COP26.

Sumant Sinha said that PM's leadership in Glasgow was highly appreciated by global community members. Preetha Reddy talked about steps to boost human resource in health. Ritesh Agarwal talked about the need to focus on emerging areas like AI and machine learning.

( With inputs from ANI )

