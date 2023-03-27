Couple charred to death in K'taka

Yadgir (Karnataka), March 27 A couple was charred to death in Karnataka's Yadgir district on Monday due to an electric short circuit.

The victims were identified as 39-year-old Ragaiah and 35-year-old Shilpa.

Due to the short circuit, a subsequent fire gutted a shop and an adjacent house where the couple was residing.

The victims could not come out of the house due to thick smoke emanating from the fire and were burnt alive.

Though the Fire Force and Emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire, the couple could not be saved.

