Couple, domestic help found dead in Delhi's Hari Nagar

New Delhi, Nov 1 A 38-year-old man, his wife and their domestic help were found dead at the couple's residence in West Delhi's Hari Nagar area, police said on Tuesday.

The CCTV cameras installed in the area are being scanned to identify the culprits and to know the crime sequence.

The deceased have been identified as Sameer Ahuja, his wife Shalu and their domestic help Sapna.

A case of murder is being registered at Hari Nagar police station, a senior police official said.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor