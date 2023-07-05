Couple found dead at their residence in Delhi's Madhu Vihar, police suspect suicide

New Delhi [India], July 5 : A couple residing in the Madhu Vihar area died allegedly by suicide on Wednesday, informed the police.

"A PCR (Police Control Room) call was received in the Police Station Madhu Vihar regarding suicide by a couple in their house in Gali No.-10, West Vinod Nagar, Delhi. After receipt of this information a team from the police station Madhu Vihar rushed to the spot," police said.

The informer Chandershekhar is a resident of West Vinod Nagar, Delhi, who is the younger brother of the deceased.

He informed that Dinesh Tiwari along with his wife Neelam Tiwari and 2 children aged around 17 and 12 yrs respectively lived in a flat on the second floor of the building.

The police further said that the children, when they returned from school, found the flat locked from inside. Finding no response from inside, they informed their uncle (Chandershekahar). He broke the door and found the couple lying in the room.

"A suicide note was found near the bodies in which they have mentioned names of alleged persons who compelled them to commit suicide. The crime team was also called and exhibits were lifted from the spot. The bodies were shifted to Lal Bahadur Shashtri hospital", added the police.

Meanwhile, a case regarding the matter has been registered at Madhu Vihar police station, according to the police.

Further Investigation is underway.

