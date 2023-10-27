Couple found dead in Delhi hotel in alleged suicide pact

New Delhi, Oct 27 A couple was found dead in a Oyo hotel room at east Delhi's Maujpur area on Friday, an officer said, adding that a suicide note was also recovered from the spot.

The deceased were identified as Sohrab, 28, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut and Ayesha, 27, a resident of Loni.

Ayesha was married and has two children, aged 9-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl.

According to police, on Friday at 8.05 p.m, a call was received regarding two dead bodies in King’s Stay OYO Hotel following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"It was found that Sohrab and Ayesha had checked in the OYO Hotel at 1.02 p.m. and had booked the room for four hours," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Joy Tirkey said.

When they did not come out, the hotel staff knocked on the door at about 7:45 pm.

"There was no response so they called the Beat Constable. The room was opened in the presence of the police and Sohrab was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a nylon rope. Ayesha was found lying dead on the bed. There are some ligature marks on her neck.

"A half page hand written (in hindi) suicide note was found lying on the bed next to Ayesha, claiming that both were in love and had decided to end their lives together," the DCP said.

"The crime and FSL teams have reached the spot. CCTV footage of the reception and staircase is being examined. Ayesha’s husband is being examined.

"Further action will be taken after post-mortem examination on Saturday. Efforts are being made to get in touch with the family members of Sohrab," the DCP added.

