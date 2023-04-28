Couple found hanging from tree in UP

Sitapur, April 28 The bodies of a man and a woman, both in their early 40s, were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district.

According to reports, the man identified as Vinod Kumar was in a relationship with the woman.

Police said it could be a case of a suicide pact since the families were opposed to their relationship.

Vinod was already married and had a child, while the woman's husband died three years ago, the police said, adding that the couple wanted to marry and live together.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to establish the cause of death.

SHO Hargaon Bhanu Singh, said that exact motive for the two taking the extreme step has yet to be ascertained.

