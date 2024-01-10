Couple holds anti-feticide campaign during baby shower in K’taka, appreciated

Koppal, (Karnataka) Jan 10 The photos and videos of a couple campaigning against feticide during their baby shower have gone viral and their effort has been widely appreciated.

Ningappa Jigeri and his wife Rekha Jigeri, the couple from Kadekoppa Village in Kushtagi Taluk of Koppal district put up posters against feticide at their home during their baby shower event to create awareness among friends and family members.

“Feticide is the worst crime”, one of the posters stated. The initiative by the couple from one of the most backward districts of north Karnataka region has been appreciated by activists and people of the area.

Recently, Karnataka Police had busted a sensational feticide case in Bengaluru which led to the shocking revelation that the accused had aborted 3,000 female foetuses so far.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand had stated that investigations have shown that the accused had carried out 3,000 abortions so far and in the last three months itself, 242 female foetuses were killed.

The accused had set a target of 1,000 abortions per year to make money as they charged anywhere between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 per termination of pregnancy. The case had been handed over to the CID.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor