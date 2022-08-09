Couple shot dead in UP district

Hathras, Aug 9 A couple was shot dead on Tuesday by unidentified assailants using a country made firearm in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district.

The incident took place at 2.30 a.m. when Rajesh Kumar Singh, 35, and his wife Kusum, 31, were sleeping in their house. Rajesh was a farmer.

The police have found the weapon from the crime scene.

The couple's family has said Rajesh and his wife were shot on the forehead.

Their two sons and other family members were sleeping in other rooms.

Rajesh's father woke up to the sound of two bullets that were fired and found the couple lying in a pool of blood.

An FIR has been registered and CCTV cameras in the area are being examined, police said.

Sadabad police station house officer (SHO) Ashish Kumar Singh said: "The primary investigation has revealed that the bullet was fired from a distance of two to three feet. A country-made firearm and two empty cartridges were recovered from the crime scene."

He further said that on basis of the complaint received from the family members of the deceased couple, an FIR has been registered against unnamed persons.

"So far, the family has not named any suspects. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem," the SHO said.

