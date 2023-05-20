Court defers order on sentence against man accused of raping, killing minor

New Delhi, May 20 A Delhi court on Saturday deferred for May 25 the order on quantum of sentence against a man convicted for kidnapping, sexually assaulting and killing a minor.

Special Judge Sunil Kumar of Rohini Courts asked the Delhi Legal Service Authority (DLSA) to submit a report on the income and assets of the convict Ravinder Kumar.

Targetting kids between 6 and 12 years of age group, Ravinder Kumar allegedly killed over 30 minor kids between 2008 and 2015. He was arrested in 2015.

This particular case pertains to kidnapping, sexually assaulting and murdering a six-year-old.

Ravinder Kumar, who came to the national capital as a job hunter at the age of 18, turned into a substance abuser and went out in search of kids everyday.

While the probe was still on, Ravinder Kumar, a native of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, disclosed that he would walk around 40 kilometres in search of kids and targeted poor kids.

The accused, a paedophile and a necrophile, lured kids by offering them chocolates only to kidnap, rape and kill.

Begampur police, in 2015, arrested Ravinder Kumar for kidnapping, murdering and sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.

Delhi Police had arrested him from the Sukhbeer Nagar Bus stand in the Rohini area after going through CCTV footages of several cameras.

Ravinder Kumar's youngest victim has been a two-year-old kid while 12-year-old being the oldest.



