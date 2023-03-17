Court extends Manish Sisodia’s ED remand by five more days in liquor scam

A Special Court in Delhi granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) five more days’ custody of former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case.Sisodia, who was arrested in a money laundering case related to the excise policy, was earlier sent to ED custody till March 17, after the federal agency sought the former Delhi deputy chief minister's remand to further unravel the conspiracy through which he was alleged to have generated proceeds of crime of more than Rs 290 crore.

During today's hearing, Sisodia alleged that the sleuths used to waste his time as they asked questions for only 30 minutes a day. He claimed that the officials always take breaks in 30 minutes and added he wanted the officials should interrogate even at night.However, the Court rejected his allegations and said the officials were giving him "rest" after every 30 minutes of interrogation.