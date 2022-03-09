Court sentences retired SI to five years, 3 cops to 3 yrs imprisonment

Gurugram, March 9 A local court on Wednesday sentenced a retired sub-inspector to five years imprisonment and three constables to three years in jail for framing and illegally confining a cyber cafe owner and two others in 2009.

Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar Mehta slapped a fine of Rs 40,000 each on them.

Retired sub-inspector Ram Dayal and three constables Rajesh, Sunil and Vinod were sent to the district jail on Wednesday.

On September 3, 2009, the four policemen, posted in the crime branch, had raided a cyber cafe located in Rajiv Nagar, accusing its owner Hansraj Rathi of making fake voter IDs and other documents.

Rathi, along with his two employees, was picked up by the policemen. They demanded Rs 1 lakh, and on not getting paid, they got a case registered against the three.

The three complainants later got bail in November and moved the court to get their cafe reopened which was sealed by the police.

They got CCTV footage of the cafe and moved it to the CID chief claiming they were illegally detained for two days.

Thereafter, a departmental inquiry found all four policemen guilty who were then booked and suspended.

The four policemen were convicted on February 24, 2022.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC, including Prevention of the Corruption Act, was registered against them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor