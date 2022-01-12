COVID-19: Assam relaxes night curfew for Bhogali Bihu
By ANI | Published: January 12, 2022 03:18 PM2022-01-12T15:18:05+5:302022-01-12T15:25:13+5:30
The Assam government today relaxed the night curfew timings for Thursday in view of the celebration of Bhogali Bihu. The night curfew timings will be from 11 pm to 4 am instead of 10 pm to 6 am on January 13.
The Assam government today relaxed the night curfew timings for Thursday in view of the celebration of Bhogali Bihu. The night curfew timings will be from 11 pm to 4 am instead of 10 pm to 6 am on January 13.
Meanwhile, Assam reported 2,837 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
The state has so far reported a total of 1,34,287 cases of COVID-19, while 6,14,991 Covid-19 patients have so far recovered from the infection.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app