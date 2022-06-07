COVID 19 cases dip in India, country reports 3,714 infections

Breaking the two day-streak of crossing the 4,000-mark, India on Tuesday witnessed a drop in COVID-19 cases, as the country logged 3,714 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry.

The country had reported 4,518 COVID infections yesterday.

With this, the infections surge, the active COVID caseload in the country stands at 26,976, constituting of 0.06 per cent of India's total positive cases.

The daily positivity rate of 1.21 per cent was observed in the last 24 hours, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 0.97 per cent, the health ministry informed today.

With 2,513 recoveries in the last 24 hours hence, the total recoveries now reached 4,26,33,365. India's Recovery Rate is currently at 98.72 per cent.

As per the health ministry, India conducted 3,07,716 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. The country has so far conducted 85.32 crore (85,32,09,262) total tests so far, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

The country has administered more than 194.27 crore (1,94,27,16,543) vaccine doses so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. This has been achieved through 2,47,93,056 sessions.

India has also administered 3,69,79,381 precaution doses to all the beneficiaries so far.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years began on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 3.45 crore (3,45,58,366) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor