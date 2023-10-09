Covid-19 comments against allopathy not offence under IPC, Ramdev's lawyer tells SC

New Delhi, Oct 9 The Supreme Court on Monday heard Yoga Guru and Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev's writ petition for protection against criminal FIRs filed against him across several states over his controversial comments against allopathic treatment of Covid-19.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Baba Ramdev, argued that his comments did not amount to any offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) or any other act.

Saying that Ramdev withdrew his comments the next day, Dave further added that Ramdev "may not believe in a particular form of medicine...This may also offend doctors practising the form of medicine. But no offence is made."

A bench comprising Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh issued notices to the Centre, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Bihar, and Chattisgarh governments and sought their responses in the case.

Ramdev's petition sought for clubbing of all FIRs against him and their transfer to Delhi. He further pleaded for a halt on the proceedings in multiple cases filed against him and protection from coercive actions.

Ramdev stirred a major controversy during the Covid-19 induced pandemic when a video surfaced of him claiming that medicines like Remdesivir and Fabiflu, which were approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), had failed to treat Covid-19 patients.

"More people have died due to allopathic medicines than due to lack of medical oxygen or shortage of beds,” Ramdev said in the video.

As the video went viral on social media and sparked outrage, IMA issued a legal notice to Ramdev.

Subsequently, FIRs were filed against him by IMA branches of Raipur and Patna.

