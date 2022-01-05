COVID-19: India reports first death due to Omicron variant in Rajasthan

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday confirmed the first death due to the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 in India.

While addressing a press briefing, the Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said, "Technically it is Omicron related death in Rajasthan. He was an elderly person. The person is reported to have co-morbidities, like diabetes among others."

According to the Union Health Ministry, 108 deaths have been reported so far globally.

"The country has reported 6.3 times increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the last eight days," the Ministry said.

The Health Ministry stated that the spread is a matter of concern.

During the press conference, ICMR head Dr Balram Bhargava said, "Omicron was now the predominant circulating strain in cities and all mass gatherings should be avoided."

As per the ministry, 2,135 cases of Omicron have been reported in the country with Maharashtra registering the maximum cases followed by Delhi.

The ministry has also said that Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Gujarat are States of concern where there has been a rise in COVID-19 cases.

"28 districts in the country are reporting more than 10 per cent weekly positivity," Ministry has said.

Notably, India on Wednesday reported 58,097 fresh COVID cases and 534 deaths while on Tuesday, the country had recorded 37,379 new COVID cases and 124 deaths.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor